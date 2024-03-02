News

FG Mourns Late Former Tanzanian President Mwinyi

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
67

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania over the passing of former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

In a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FG said the late President, an African Elder Statesman, will be remembered as an astute and influential politician who contributed significantly to laying the foundation for Tanzania’s economic development.

“Nigeria stands with Tanzania in this period of grief. May the soul of the departed former President rest in peace and may God grant the bereaved family, the Government and the good people of the United Republic of Tanzania the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
67

Related Articles

Ritual Killings: Ogun Police Unveils Details of Missing Persons

6 hours ago

Umahi Hails Zamfara Gov’s Progress in Urban Renewal

6 hours ago
EFCC

EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

6 hours ago
Police

Police Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour in Lagos Estate

6 hours ago