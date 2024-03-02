FG Mourns Late Former Tanzanian President Mwinyi

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania over the passing of former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

In a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FG said the late President, an African Elder Statesman, will be remembered as an astute and influential politician who contributed significantly to laying the foundation for Tanzania’s economic development.

“Nigeria stands with Tanzania in this period of grief. May the soul of the departed former President rest in peace and may God grant the bereaved family, the Government and the good people of the United Republic of Tanzania the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.