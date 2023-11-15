FG Meets NLC, TUC Over Strike Action

The Federal Government of Nigeria is currently locked in intense deliberations with top executives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to address the escalating tensions surrounding the ongoing nationwide strike.

The pivotal meeting is unfolding at the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), underscoring the gravity of the situation. Key figures present include the Minister of Labour, Simon Bako Lalong, Minister of State, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Among the attendees are prominent leaders from the labour front, with TUC President, Festus Osifo, and NLC Secretary General, Emmanuel Ugboaja, spearheading the delegation. This assembly is indicative of the high-profile nature of the discussions, reflecting the urgency to find a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

The nationwide strike was ignited by the joint declaration of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), demanding the immediate apprehension of suspected thugs and their backers. The catalyst for this collective action stems from a shocking incident on November 1, where the NLC president fell victim to an attack in Owerri, the capital of Imo State. The assault occurred during a protest staged by state workers, who were vehemently demanding payment for overdue salaries.

The incident not only heightened tensions but galvanized the labour unions into decisive action, amplifying their call for justice and security in the face of growing unrest. As the deliberations unfold behind closed doors, the nation awaits with bated breath, hopeful for a breakthrough that will bring an end to the nationwide strike and pave the way for a renewed sense of stability.