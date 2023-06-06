FG, Labour Unions Meet Again June 19

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress will reconvene on June 19 after Monday night’s meeting that saw the labour unions shelve a planned strike action.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by all parties present at the meeting presided over by Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Gbajabiamila, the next meeting will agree on implementation of the resolutions reached on Monday.

Listing some of the resolutions, Gbajabiamila said, “The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.”