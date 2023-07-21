FG Increases Fees For Unity Schools To N100,000

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has recently issued a directive regarding the school fees for new students enrolling in Federal Government Colleges, commonly known as Federal Unity Colleges. In the circular, reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May, 2023, and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges, it was announced that the school fees for new students have been increased to ₦100,000.

The circular, titled “Approved Fees/Charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for New Students,” was signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir. The new fees represent a significant change, as compared to the previous amount of N45,000.

The increased fees will encompass various aspects and activities within the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposits, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lessons, insurance, and more.

It’s important to note that the Ministry has approved only the fees and charges listed in the circular for all Unity Colleges. Therefore, all relevant stakeholders and institutions must adhere to these revised fees and implement them accordingly.