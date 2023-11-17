FG Inaugurates Ministerial Committee for 2024 Olympics

In its avowed determination to ensure podium finishes and clean participation of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2024 Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Paris, the Federal Government has inaugurated a seventeen man Ministerial Strategic Committee to ensure adequate preparations and effective participation of our athletes at the Games,

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh, while inaugurating the Committee in his Office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja charged the members to ensure the country’s performance during the competition surpasses previous ones.

He stated that the Strategic Committee is entrusted with the crucial task of orchestrating plans towards a successful Olympic Games appearance, adding that the

Committee was to also recommend strategies and modalities towards a successful outing of Nigeria at the competition

Senator Owan Enoh informed that the Committee is made up of eminently qualified Nigerians who have served the country in various capacities and that they were carefully selected based on their track record, experience and relevance, adding that the Committee

comprises of distinguished members renowned for their expertise and passion for sports development in Nigeria.

The Minister explained that the inauguration of the Committee underscores the present administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in sports and providing the necessary support to Nigeria’s athletes.

While reeling out the terms of reference of the committee which include amongst others; a charge on them to discharge their responsibility for the collective good of the country, including determining shared objectives/targets and reviewing performances of National Sports Federations vis-a-viz the medals projections for each sport, the Minister charged the Committee to surpass Team Nigeria’s medal haul of 1996, where Nigeria won gold medals in football and long jump, amongst other medals.

*As you go on to perform this critical national assignment, I want to urge the members of the committee to exert positive energy, intellect and experience to ensure that Nigeria surpasses its previous performance at the Games*, Senator Enoh said.

The Committee is to be Chaired by the Permanent Secretary Overseeing the Ministries of Sports and Youth Development Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar.

Others are Amaka Ashiofu Member/Secretary, Dr. Paul Onyeudo, Mr. Patrick Okeke, Mrs. Thecla Opara, Engr. Abolore Alanamu, Mr. Olufehinti Olusegun, Mr. Tunde Popoola, Mr. Suleiman Isa, Mr. Olumide bamiduro, Mr. Mohammed Manga, Mr. Brendan Ndifon, Prince Ebuta Ayuk, Barr. Danladi Ibrahim, and Mr. Abubakaar Waziri.

Speaking after the Committee’s inauguration, the Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, thanked the Honourable Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in particular for the opportunity to serve the country in this capacity.

He assured that members of the Committee will bring in their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in ensuring not only early preparations for our participation clean

during the Olympic Games but also in ensuring that the country records the best performance ever in the history of the Games.