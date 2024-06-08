FG Inaugurates Erosion Control Project in Benue

The Federal Government on Thursday commissioned the Idye flood control, dyke project at Nyiman, Makurdi to tackle perennial flooding and address erosion in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Recall that, Benue State and Makurdi in particular has continued to experience severe flooding virtually every year causing havoc on homes, farmlands and properties with economic consequences.

To address this, the Federal Government through National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission N-HYPPADEC has constructed and completed a dyke spanning a distance of one point two kilometres from BIPC quarters to Naka road in Makurdi.

Performing the ceremony, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume represented by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Engr Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev explained that the project was part of efforts by the Federal Government to address flooding and promote environmental conservation in Benue and other parts of Nigeria which was why the Federal Government through N-HYPPADEC carried out a number of flood control projects in Makurdi,Koton Karfe in Kogi State that were being commissioned.

According to him ,the project is a shining example of what can be achieved when government at all levels, agencies, private sector and local communities come together with a shared purpose.

He expressed hope that the project will not only protect the environment and infrastructure but also safeguard the lives and livelihoods of countless individuals who call the area a home.

Senator Akume acknowledged the support of the Benue State government and its people for ensuring the successful execution of the project and called on the host communities to ensure that the infrastructure remain resilient and effective to tackle future challenges.

He appealed to Benue people to continue to pray and support the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to derive more benefits.

Benue State Governor Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia represented by his Deputy Barrister Sam Odeh said the project was not just a necessity but a beacon of hope given the flood that has continued to ravage the area and thanked the Federal Government for its support and steps being taken to address flooding in Benue and other parts of the country.

There were goodwill messages from the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC and immediate past Chairman of the Commission Barr Terfa Ityav while the event was attended by Ochi’doma Agabaidu HRM John Elaigwu Odogbo and a representative of Tor Tiv.

The representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Engr Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev was earlier received at the Agan toll gate by Benue State government delegation led by Secretary to the State Government Prof Joseph Alkali, Managing Director Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Engr Mohammed Adra and drove to Benue State Government House Makurdi where he was received by the Deputy Governor Barr Sam Odeh before proceeding to the venue of the event.