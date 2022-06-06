FG Inaugurates Board Of Transmission Company Of Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu FNSE, FNICE today inaugurated the board members of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the Main Auditorium, Power House, Maitama, Abuja.

The Honourable Minister stated that the board member were selected based on their competence, expertise and wealth of experience. “They are suitably qualified and worthy of our nation’s Power Sector value – Chain”.

Engr. Abubakar urged the board member to execute their assignment with all seriousness it deserves bringing their wealth of experience to bear on decisions at the board meeting. Adding “You have a key responsibility in overseeing the strategic direction of TCN within the context of the policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

He urged them to speak and act, within and outside the Boardroom with one voice.

The Honourable Minister while explaining that the Power Sector is on a fast track to deliver efficient and effective service to Nigerias implore the board members to see that this comes to bear.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, in his goodwill message advise the Board members to work in synergy with the Ministry of Power in order to ensure that the current challenges being experience in the Power Supply in the Country is adequately addressed and put to bearest minimum.

Responding, the Chairman thanked the President, Commander-in-Chief, of the Armed Forces, Mohammadu Buhari GCON for the confidence reposed on them and for giving them the opportunity to serve the general public in this capacity.

He assured the President and general public that they will live up to expectation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebeolisa Anako, ablely represented by Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Tayo Adewumi urged the Board members to increase the transmission wheeling capacity in Nigeria. Noting that this is very dear to the President, and is one of his major cardinal agenda in this present dispensation.

The Permanent Secretary further explained that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is occupying a very important place in the Power sector as its performs not only as Transmission System Provider but also Independent System Operators. “To successfully execute these task, ‘’the role of a functional Board cannot be over emphasized’’.

The member of the governing board are as follows:

(i)​Mr. Bukar Bulama Buni​​- Chairman

(ii)​Engr. Sule Abdulazeez​​-​Managing Director, TCN

(iii)​Appolonia Okigbo​​​-​Member (South-East)

(iv)​Ahmad Talba Imamuddeen​-​Member (North-East)

(v)​Clement Omeizabaiye​​-​Member (North-Central)

(vi)​Muhammad A. Wazaram​​-​Member (North-East)

(vii)​Abdul Karim Babatunde Disu​-​Member (South-West)

(viii)​Osagie Ediale​​​​-​Member (South-South)

(ix)​Gazalli M. Tukur​​​-​Member (North-West)

(x)​Nsima Udo Ekere​​​-​Member (South-South)

(xi)​Ali Haruna​​​​-​Member (North-West)

(xii)​Engr. Nosike E. N. – Member representing Federal Ministry of Power

(xiii)​Hajia Aisha Omar, representative of Federal Ministry of Finance

(xiv)​Alex Okoh ​​​​- Member representing Bureau of Public Enterprise.

Dibiaezue-Eke, Florence O. (Mrs.)

Director, Information