FG Inaugurates 500-Unit Renewed Hope City in Kano

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has, in continuation of the Nationwide Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme flag off, supervised the official groundbreaking of the 500-unit Renewed Hope City in Kano State by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In his remarks, Arc. Dangiwa explained that the Renewed Hope City in Kano will feature 100 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 300 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 100 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, all designed with affordability and future expansion in mind, allowing homeowners to enlarge their living spaces as their incomes improve.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to quality standards and timely completion, urging the developers, Messrs. Cosgrove Investment Limited, Vibe Bottega Ltd, and Frasier Stone Ltd to build according to specifications and deliver quality work within three to six months as substandard job would not be tolerated.

The Minister highlighted various purchase options created to make home ownership accessible, which includes single-digit mortgage loans with up to 30-year terms, Rent-to-Own schemes, and outright purchase options.

While stating that the project is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader vision under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project, which began with a 3,112-unit project in Karsana, Abuja, Arc. Dangiwa reiterated that the Phase One aims to deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria.

“The cities will have between 500 – 1,000 housing units per site in one location in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country and the FCT, while the estates will have 250 units per site in the remaining thirty (30) states”, he explained.

Accordingly, the Minister informed that the estates are sited in Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Nasarawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Sokoto, Osun and Ogun States, while the cities are in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos.

“Yesterday we did the groundbreaking for the Estate in Kano. After here, we will be proceeding today to Yobe, tomorrow to Gombe and on Sunday we are proceeding to Sokoto, for the groundbreaking ceremonies. In total, we are doing ground breaking of 3,500 housing units across the 12 States I have mentioned”, he said.

Reiterating President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians own decent, liveable and affordable home, Arc. Dangiwa explained that funding for the projects comes from the N50 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“We have already awarded contracts for 3,500 housing units in those 13 states we have mentioned, plus the 3,112 in Karsana that are under the Public Private Partnership (PPP)”, he added.

The Minister appreciated Governor Yusuf for providing land at no cost for the project, noting that it has significantly reduced the overall cost of the housing units; urging all State Governments yet to provide land for these projects to do so promptly.

He further thanked the Governor for returning Kano State workers back to the National Housing Fund (NHF) contribution of 2.5% of their income, pointing out it would enable the workers to acquire the Units through the NHF mortgage loans, rent-to-own, as well as enable them to have access to other loan products and options offered by the FMBN.

He also commended the management of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria for offering a home renovation loan to on beneficiaries.

Arc. Dangiwa as well extended his appreciation to President Tinubu for his vision and political will which have been crucial in advancing the cause of quality and affordable housing in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, who is also from Kano State, expressed elation for having the project sited in his home state, assuring it would create jobs, boost economic development and help in achieving President Tinubu’s goal to build a $1 trillion economy.

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, in his remark, lauded the timely nature of the project considering that the State is largely populated and is facing shortage of houses.

He disclosed that his administration has made significant progress in revitalizing abandoned housing projects in the State, Gov. Yusuf mentioned that his government is also facilitating partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to construct houses for interested citizens.

He further appreciated the Management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, for considering Kano State Civil Servants in the disbursement of over 230 Million naira Cheques to 299 beneficiaries, while also calling on the beneficiaries to utilize the loan for the purpose of building their own houses.

The Governor further assured the Minister of continuous partnership towards the development of housing sector in the State.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of 230 Million naira home renovation loan Cheques to 299 Civil Servant beneficiaries by the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank Shehu Usman Osidi, through the Honorable Minister Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.