FG Inaugurates 37-man Minimum Wage Committee

Federal Government has inaugurated a 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage with a mandate to recommend a new National Minimum Wage for the Country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima while inaugurating the committee charge the members to consider the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The thirty seven member Committee is to be Chaired by Bukar Goni Aji, Former Head of Service of the Federation.