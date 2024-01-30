News

FG Inaugurates 37-man Minimum Wage Committee

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
66
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Federal Government has inaugurated a 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage with a mandate to recommend a new National Minimum Wage for the Country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima while inaugurating the committee charge the members to consider the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The thirty seven member Committee is to be Chaired by Bukar Goni Aji, Former Head of Service of the Federation.

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
66

Related Articles

Ali Ndume

Make Rich Nigerians Explain Source Of Wealth, Ndume Advises Tinubu

4 hours ago
INEC

INEC Swears In New REC

4 hours ago
Ademola Adeleke

Renewed Clashes: Osun Govt Imposes Curfew on Ifon, Ilobu Communities

4 hours ago

Troops Urged to Sustain Tempo Against Terrorists

4 hours ago