FG, ILO to Expand Social Safety Nets in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has forged a collaborative alliance with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to extend social safety nets to a larger segment of the population. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, welcomed a delegation from the ILO in her office on Friday, underscoring the joint effort to amplify the reach and impact of social protection initiatives in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to broaden the scope of health insurance and reach vulnerable populations, with a specific focus on addressing poverty and health challenges prevalent in the informal economy and unemployment sectors. The Minister emphasized the importance of social protection for all citizens, emphasizing the government’s commitment to implementing vital programs such as social security without delay.

“I want to change the narrative,” stated Minister Onyejeocha. “Labour is the number one ministry charged with the responsibility of pulling the nation out of high poverty and providing employment. We are not going to wait any longer in the implementation of vital programs like social security. We are going to fast-track the implementation of social protection policy.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced, Mrs. Ngozi Anukwu, Deputy Director of the Social Security Department of the Ministry, highlighted the department’s efforts to fulfill its core responsibilities despite obstacles.

The ILO delegation, led by Regional Social Protection Specialist Dramane Batchabi, stressed the urgent need to expand social protection coverage in Nigeria. Currently, only 17% of the population benefits from such programs. Batchabi identified challenges, including the concentration of over 80% of Nigerians in the informal economy and funding constraints.

“We are here to brief the Hon. Minister on Social Protection and how to collaborate with the Ministry of Labour,” Batchabi explained. “Only 17% of the population is covered by social protection. Africa is the lowest worldwide. The average for the world is 46%. If you look at West Africa, it is only 11% of the population that is covered, and this is very low.” The delegation aims to explore ways the Ministry of Labour can contribute to extending social protection to workers in the informal economy and harmonizing existing social protection policies.