FG Having Sleepless Nights Over Crisis In Sudan – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the crisis in Sudan s giving the Federal Government sleepless nights.

In a tweet on Sunday, Shehu revealed that the FG was doing all it could to ensure the safety of civilians in the country, including Nigerians.

This comes a week after some Nigerian students cried out to the FG to come to their rescue by evacuating them.

Shehu wrote, “Nigerian government has been having sleepless nights following the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“Our officials are doing a lot, coordinating with the Embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments trying to ensure the safety of the large number of our citizens there.

“Minister Geoffrey Onyeama who is coordinating these efforts is optimistic that they will start moving people to safety as soon possible. Watch the Minister explain what they are doing on Channels TV this evening.”