FG Has Not Visited Family Of Lady Crushed By Abuja-Kaduna Train – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Céntral, Shehu Sani, has lamented that the federal government is yet to visit the family of Selimat Idowu who died in a train accident.

Idowu was crushed inside her car by an Abuja-Kaduna bound train last week.

A video of the incident showed that she stopped her car on the train track and tried to get out but her effort was too late has the train crushed her and the car and dragged them for some minutes before finally stopping.

She was the Principal Accountant of the Nigerian Television Authority Channel Five.

Lamenting the incident, Sani who visited the Chikakore Community slammed the FG for not visiting the family of the deceased.

His tweet read,” Selimat Idowu was crushed to death by the Kaduna-Abuja Train. No visit or condolence by the Ministry of Transportation, none by the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory, none by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, none by the FG, none by the FCT elected officials.”