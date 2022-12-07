FG Has Fulfilled EndSARS Demands – Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said the Federal Government has implemented the demands of the EndSARS protesters.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event organised by Cleen Foundation with support from MacArthur Foundation, Dingyadi said the government has also set up the police public complaints committee for citizens to report police misconduct.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has fully implemented the demands presented by peaceful protesters in October 2020, which was unfortunately hijacked by unpatriotic elements,” he said.

“It would be recalled that the government expeditiously approved the disbanding of the special anti-robbery squad, which was foremost among the demands of the protesters.

“The five demands of the protesters, otherwise known as the ‘five for five’ demands, also included setting up of independent investigation, justice for victims of police infractions, and re-evaluation of disbanded SARS personnel, and the upward review of police emolument, has been fully implemented by the government towards emplacing permanent solutions to trust deficit between the police and the citizenry.

“Please permit me to reiterate the fact that policing as the fulcrum upon which security revolves, requires inclusiveness to realise its fundamental objectives.

“Our germane desire to promote food security, health security, economic buoyancy and all forms of human security, through community-based and technology-led policing, requires critical support of all stakeholders.

“I am confident that such interventions and similar capacity-building exercises organised by critical stakeholders will help to set a new record of police professionalism in the 2023 general election.”