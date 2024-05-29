FG Hails Osun as Adeleke Re-launches School Feeding Programme

Osun State has received commendations from the Federal Government for being the only state with an ongoing school feeding programme out of the 36 states of the Federation.

The Federal Government said the commitment of Osun State to the school feeding programme elated all stakeholders, calling it a rare show of love for the growth and development of the young ones.

The commendation was delivered to Governor Ademola Adeleke by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Yetunde Adeniji.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Olawale Rasheed.

According to Rasheed, the SSA spoke at the commencement of a pilot study ‘value for money’ of which Osun was selected for its passion and high standard in the running of the school feeding programme.

He said Governor Adeleke has re-launched the programme on a new note, reaffirming his belief that the young ones deserve all the support for orderly transition to youth rank.

Adeleke was quoted as saying, “The O-Meal programme is ongoing even with more features. I am proud my state stands out among the 36 states on the O-Meal programme.

“I call on the opposition to at least see this new reality. We should put politics aside and commend this programme which benefits all pupils irrespective of political affiliations.

“Our administration equally reassures the Federal Government and the mandate ministry that Osun will continue to implement the programme under very high standard.”