FG, FOSSREA Sign Agreement on Hydrogen Development

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has signed an Agreement on the development of hydrogen with the Foundation for Sustainable Social Responsibility in Emerging Africa (FOSSREA).

Speaking at the signing of agreement ceremony in Abuja, the Chairman, FOSSREA, Mr. Aliu Hydar Mijinyawa remarked that Hydrogen was a key fuel of the future that would be used, not only in Nigeria but globally.

He noted that, already, many countries even in Africa had gone very far in deploying hydrogen and are enjoying millions of dollars of investment, adding that, Nigeria should be able to put its foot forward so that, ‘We also are in the thick of things of the hydrogen economy, This informed our decision to venture into this and inform the Ministry on this important project”, he stated.

The Chairman said FOSSREA is an organization that was formed to provide a platform for Nigerians both within and outside Nigeria to give back to the country in various sectors.

He noted, “One key sector we found important that will be beneficial to the country is the energy sector. In the energy sector, we felt that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should be at the forefront of driving this”.

He added that private sector organizations are always looking for willing partners to collaborate with and take our country to its destination.

While assuring that the potential of this partnership is great, he posited that experts within and outside Nigeria would be consulted to share their expertise, knowledge and to brainstorm on how to lay the foundation of hydrogen internally in Nigeria.

“We believe that it will be an avenue that will be of benefit to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It will go a long way in laying the foundation in attracting investors into the country and deploying the value chain of hydrogen to build a strong hydrogen economy”‘ the Chairman stated.

He expressed gratitude to the officials of the Ministry who, over a long period of time dedicated time and efforts in ensuring that the project is achieved.

“We hope to continue working together as the actual work starts after the signing ceremony. It will be a herculean task but with the cooperation of the officials of the Ministry and other stakeholders that will be involved, we are confident that God will bless this effort and we will achieve our objective”, he stated.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, said the signing of the agreement marked a turning point on Nigeria’s engagement on hydrogen matters.

The Permanent Secretary noted that it was a turning point because “We now have a focal point that we can relate with when it comes to hydrogen matters.”

He remarked that, when he assumed office, he met with the officials of the German Embassy and was briefed on how they have gone head-on with hydrogen, acknowledging it as the future fuel.

He added that it was against this backdrop that he felt there was a lacuna, that we were disconnected from these realities and that it was important that we find a helping hand, a shoulder that we can lean on and that can take the issue of hydrogen forward.

He emphasized that the signing of the agreement was for him, ‘a dream come true’, adding that, the foundation’s objectives and mission were captivating.

Ella stated that the need to engage FOSSREA on the conversation around hydrogen was paramount, noting that, going forward, the Ministry, through a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) would be liaising with FOSSREA.

He implored FOSSREA to use the platform of the Public Private Partnership to launch the Ministry to the hydrogen space.

“We can research, harmonize, and exchange ideas that will benefit Nigeria. Hydrogen being the fuel of the future is revolutionizing activities in many spaces and climes and Nigeria can not be left behind”, he added.

Ella thanked FOSSREA for driving the hydrogen process and exploring ways that will make Nigeria emerge as one of the forces in hydrogen development in the world.

He told the FOSSREA Officials that, “As we go about this responsibility, we will be calling upon you from time to time to share your research works, knowledge and expertise with our own officers. We want to go hand in hand with you in training and in developing the capacities of the officers in this sphere”

The highlight of the event was the signing of the agreement documents between the two parties.

The event was attended by some Directors and senior officials in the Ministry and members of the FOSSREA delegation.