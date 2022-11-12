News

FG Flags Off Rehabilitation Of Federal Secretariat Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
33

The Federal Government has flagged off renovation works on the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase I in Abuja.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who flagged off the project on Tuesday 8th November, 2022 described the initiative as a product of several consultations with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who he noted was passionate about the provision of conducive working environments for civil servants.

Malam Bello who noted that the Complex was constructed 30 years ago called for reforms in the existing procurement system and cadre in the civil service for improved maintenance of public facilities.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan lauded the FCT Administration for its effort towards the commencement of the rehabilitation works. She expressed optimism that the initiative would increase the productivity of workers.

