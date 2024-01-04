FG Extends Free Train Rides Till January 7

In response to the prevailing economic challenges, the Federal Government of Nigeria has prolonged the period for complimentary train rides, allowing commuters to avail themselves of the service until Sunday, January 7, 2024. The extension, a part of the measures initiated to alleviate the financial strain on citizens, was initially implemented on Thursday, December 21, 2023, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had introduced the cost-free train rides across all its passenger services, in tandem with the government’s efforts to provide relief during the festive season. Initially slated to conclude on Thursday, January 4, 2024, the extension underscores the government’s commitment to easing the economic burden on its citizens.

President Tinubu’s directive came in the wake of broader measures announced by the Federal Government, including a 50% waiver on interstate round transport. These initiatives were unveiled as part of a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact of the escalating cost of living in the country, particularly during the Yuletide period.