FG Exempts NDLEA, NAFDAC From Board Dissolution

Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information For Secretary to the Government of the Federation.