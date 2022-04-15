FG Eulogises Late Musician Orlando Julius

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family, friends and fans of the late highlife musician, Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode, popularly known as Orlando Julius, saying his death robs the music industry of another trailblazing legend and the nation of another giant star.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the Minister described the late Orlando Julius as an all-rounder in his field, noting that he

made his mark as a singer, song writer saxophonist and performer.

”Despite a larger than life image, he remained a decent gentleman and a good family man. His passion for music was unparalleled, hence he excelled in his chosen field.

”By dint of hard work, he and others like him laid the foundation and helped to nurture Afrobeat to global prominence,” he said, adding: ‘It was therefore most fitting that he lived long enough to witness the moment in which Nigerian music has taken the world by storm.”

Alhaji Mohammed urged the family of the late music legend to take solace in the good and remarkable life of their patriarch, and prayed for repose to the soul of the departed.