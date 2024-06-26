FG Embarks on $2bn Fibre-Optic Project

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday in Abuja, addressed the Fibre Forward Strategic Development Workshop, organized by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Digital Economy and Information Technology.

The address was part of efforts towards positioning Nigeria as Africa’s third-largest terrestrial fibre-optic infrastructure in Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations, titled, ‘NIGERIA TAKES GIANT LEAP IN CONNECTIVITY WITH $2 BILLION FIBRE-OPTIC PROJECT.’

The Workshop marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards revolutionizing connectivity through a $2 billion Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) initiative.

The project aims at extending the nation’s fibre-optic backbone by 90,000 km, positioning Nigeria to boast as Africa’s third-largest terrestrial fibre-optic infrastructure, upon completion.

In his address at the event, HM Wale Edun reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the project’s success, which will foster economic growth, job creation, and technological empowerment.

This initiative demonstrates Nigeria’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and achieving a digitally driven economy.