FG Dissolves Advertising Standard Panel Over ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard

The Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) Secretariat, previously under the purview of the Federal Government, has been dissolved due to its endorsement of billboards that were construed as an attempt to blackmail the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. These billboards bore the headline: ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary.’

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, Dr. Olalekan Fadoləpo, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), conveyed the dissolution of the Panel. Fadolapo also announced the suspension of the Director and Deputy Director responsible for Regulations within the Council. This step was taken to facilitate a thorough investigation into the matter.

While acknowledging that some advertisements were not authorized by the ASP, Fadolapo pointed out that the Panel’s approval of one particular concept was an oversight, as the advertisement did not adhere to the established vetting guidelines.

The ASP, an official body under the Council’s jurisdiction, holds the responsibility of ensuring that advertisements align with the existing federal laws and the advertising profession’s ethical code.

In the statement, the Director-General of ARCON enumerated the reasons why the advert should not have received approval:

“The attention of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeriə [ARCON) has been drawn to the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” advertisements exposed on some billboards across the country. The concepts exposed were not approved by the Advertising Standərds Panel, hence, the Council has directed that all the materials being exposed be brought down immediately and the violators sanctioned.

“The Advertising Standards Panel of the Council also erred in the approval of one of the concepts as the advertisement failed to vet guidelines on the following grounds:

“The cause forming the central theme of the campaign in the advertisement is a matter pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Hence, it’s jus pendis.

“A matter being jus pendis and awaiting judicial pronouncement is, by virtue of the Nigerian legal system, precluded from being a subject of public statement, debate, discussion, advertisement, etc.

“The advertisement is controversial and capable of instigating public unrest and breach of public peace.

“The advertisement is considered blackmail against the Nigerian Judiciary, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and particularly the Honourable Justices of the Tribunal who are expected to discharge their judicial functions without fear or favour over a matter that is currently jus pendis.”

The ARCON DG said the Council would set up a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the “erroneous approval” of one of the concepts of the advert and the breach of the vetting guidelines.

“Consequently, the Director and Deputy Director, Regulations have also been suspended. The suspension is to enable an unprejudiced investigation of the issue. The Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) Secretariat failing to diligently exercise its function as the gatekeeper of advertising, advertisement, and marketing communications is hereby dissolved,” he said.