FG Debunks Viral List Of National Honours Nominees

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has debunked a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

The ministry said while it was true that President Muhammadu Buhari will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees was yet to be released to the public.

Julie Jacobs, Director Press,

Federal Ministry of Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement continued, “The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake”