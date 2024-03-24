FG Condoles Russia Over Terrorist Attack in Moscow

The Federal Government has expressed its deepest condolences to the people and Government of the Russian Federation on the tragic attack carried out at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow that resulted in the death of innocent people and injuries to more than a hundred others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement read in part, “The Government and people of Nigeria commiserate with the victims of this tragic attack and pray for the repose of their souls.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of those injured.

“At this challenging time, we stand in brotherhood with the government and Russian Federation and send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Russian President, His Excellency Vladimir Putin.”