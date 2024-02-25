FG Condemns Attacks on Journalists in Gaza

…Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Israel-Palestine Conflict

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has condemned the coordinated and sustained targeting of journalists by the Israeli security forces in the ongoing conflict in Palestine, stressing that the action represents flagrant violations of press freedom and human rights.

Idris made the remarks in his speech at the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers with the theme, “Israeli Government’s Disinformation and Hostilities Against Journalists during the Israeli Occupation of Palestine” held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Represented by the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey, Ambassador Zayyad Abdul-Salam, the Minister noted that since the beginning of the conflict, Journalists have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, violence, and even death simply for carrying out their duty to inform the public and uphold the principles of truth and justice.

“From the statistics provided by the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), about 88 journalists and media workers were killed since the war began on October 7, 2023.

“As Ministers of Information representing member states of the Islamic Conference, it is incumbent upon us to condemn in the strongest terms these atrocities and censorship against journalists performing their legitimate duties in Palestine. We must stand firm in solidarity with our colleagues in the media who risk their lives daily to report the humanitarian crisis in Palestine under occupation and to give voice to the voiceless,” he said.

Idris, who urged his colleagues always to insist that the truth is upheld at all times by demanding a conducive atmosphere to enable the media to carry out their duties, denounced any attempt to distort the facts and whitewash the humanitarian situation in Palestine.

He advised the Ministers attending the conference to explore strategic communication, advocacy, and collaboration to amplify the voices of journalists who courageously document the human rights abuses and atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.

“At the heart of our response must be a commitment to upholding the principles of press freedom, freedom of expression, and the right to information. These fundamental human rights enshrined in international law constitute essential pillars of democracy and good governance. We cannot allow them to be trampled upon by those who seek to silence dissent and control the narrative,” he stated.

The Minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized Nigeria’s position on a two-state solution to address the crisis in Palestine, ensuring the rights and sovereignty of both Palestinian and Israeli peoples are respected and upheld.