FG Concerned Over Goods Evacuation When Lekki Port Becomes Operational

The Federal Government has expressed concern over seamless evacuation of cargo at Lekki Deep Sea port when it becomes operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, who disclosed this today during an inspection tour of the ongoing Lekki Deep Sea project, said: “We should aggressively address this; particularly, i don’t want us to rely on the roads because the roads are not the best ways of evacuation, the rail remains the best option”.

On the short term modalities for evacuation of cargo from the Lekki Port, Sambo, stated that existing roads will be expanded and new ones constructed, informing that the Lagos State government has initiated and almost completed some of them.

The Minister who was obviously very impressed by the fact that in just 37 months, Nigeria has its first deep seaport and one of the largest in West Africa, enjoined the Lekki Group to employ Nigerians to mitigate the harsh economic realities in the country.

Speaking also, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, stated that the Lekki Deep Sea port has set a template in terms of standard and execution for new emerging ports in the country.

He further added that automation is the unique selling point of the Lekki Port as it will change how clearing is being done and reduce human interference to the barest minimum.

Furthermore, Koko said cargoes hitherto lost to neighbouring countries will be regained as Nigeria’s geographical position puts her at a comparative advantage over these countries, as it will be faster and much cheaper to use the Lekki Port.

The Managing Director, Lekki Port, Du Ruogang informed that the port has reached 95.7% completion and would be ready for commissioning in September this year.

He appreciated the Federal Government for granting approval for the port to be connected by rail, adding that negotiations with the Rail Department of the Ministry has been very encouraging.

Ruogang lauded the NPA for deploying marine services such as: tug boats, pilots, lines, boats and harbour master before the operations of the port.

The Minister was accompanied on the facility tour by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Directors in the Ministry and other top management officials from the agencies.