FG Committed to Students’ Welfare, Education – Minister

The Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, in a decisive move to reaffirm the administration’s dedication to the education sector invited the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) — from Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education — on July 26 to discuss issues affecting students, education, and the threats of protest.

The Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance the education system and secure the future of Nigerian students.

“Since President Bola Tinubu took office, he has placed a premium on stability and quality within our education system.

“No sector has garnered more attention than education, especially issues impacting students. The President is steadfast in his vision for a stable and disruption-free educational environment,” Professor Mamman said.

Some of the recent reforms include the removal of universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the addressing of recruitment challenges to provide greater autonomy to university administrators. This measure is designed, specifically, to empower tertiary institutions to deliver high-quality education and equip students with essential skills relevant to the 21st century economy.

In addition, to remove the financial barrier to accessing qualitative higher education, President Tinubu introduced the Student Loan Scheme, which has been operational for three months. This effort is complemented by an expanded scholarship programme, offering nearly 45,000 scholarships to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder students’ academic journey.

In response to escalating security concerns, safety centres have been established in Abuja and across various states, with all educational institutions required to register.

These centres, bolstered by trained security forces, aim to promptly address threats and ensure a safer learning environment for students.

According to the Minister, the Ministry of Education has spearheaded transformative reforms through the DOT policy, focusing on comprehensive data collection to better support schools, teachers, and infrastructure. As part of this initiative, 4 million young Nigerians have been reintegrated into the educational system through various agencies of the ministry.

Additionally, the Out-of-School and Marginalized Children Commission, set to commence in September, will provide training to approximately 10,000 young individuals.

Emphasizing the critical role of supporting teachers on these reforms, Professor Mamman said: “We are committed to ensuring every teacher is supported, well-trained, and content. Starting in September, a new curriculum that integrates education with skill development will be introduced, ensuring that students acquire employable skills by the time they complete primary school.”

The Minister concluded by appealing to the leaders of the student association to show understanding and be in the vanguard of propagating the efforts of Mr. President and the ministry, and not only shun the planned protest but also appeal to the youth in general to avoid any action that would disrupt law and order.

In his response, the NANS President, Comrade Lucky Omonefe, acknowledged the positive steps taken by the federal government and affirmed the commitment of students across the country to eschewing any act that will breach the peace of the nation.

Professor Mamman assured the student delegation that the ministry would address their concerns promptly and proposed regular biannual meetings to ensure open communication and continuous improvement.

“Your feedback is invaluable, and together, we can enhance our education system,” the Minister said.