FG Commends Air Force For Effort Against Security Challenges

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Press Release

Kudos to the Nigerian Armed Forces as FG upscale Airpower

The Federal Government has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for not relenting in surmounting security challenges abound in some parts of the country.

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) gave the commendation while declaring open the 58th anniversary celebrations of the Nigerian Airforce holding in Kano.

Gen Magashi noted that the Military through the Nigerian Airforce has facilitated synergy in operations among the tri- Services, leading to unsurpassed records of achievements.

He said synergy as a new tactic has saved the Armed Forces resources, increasing precision and reducing waste during operations.

The Minister expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the unwavering support, understanding and prompt response to the needs of the Nigerian Military.

On the theme of the Seminar, “Enhancing the Nigerian Airforce Operational Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives”, the Minister remarked that this is apt and could not have come at a better time than now.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao said the strides recorded by the Nigerian Airforce were complements to the Federal Government for continuous provision of modern equipment and guaranteeing professionalization of the Armed Forces.