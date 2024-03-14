FG Charges Miyetti Allah Leader with Terrorism

Bello Bodejo, President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, faces charges of terrorism as filed by the Federal Government. Since his arrest on January 23, Bodejo has remained in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

The charges stem from his involvement in the establishment of Kungiya Zaman Lafiya, a vigilante group launched by Miyetti Allah in Nasarawa State. The outfit, comprising 1,144 individuals, was formed purportedly to combat banditry, cattle rustling, and insecurity in the region.

Bodejo’s arrest followed closely after the inauguration of the vigilante group on January 17, 2024. His detention prompted a legal challenge, with Bodejo filing a fundamental rights suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja to contest the prolonged detention.

In response, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed a motion ex parte on February 5, seeking Bodejo’s remand pending the completion of investigations and subsequent court proceedings.

The development marks a significant escalation in the government’s efforts to address security challenges in the country, particularly concerning activities linked to militia groups. As legal proceedings unfold, attention remains focused on the implications of this case for security and justice in Nigeria.