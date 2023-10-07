FG Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas

The Federal Government has expressed concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas and called for de-escalation and ceasefire.

Concise News learnt that the hostilities began in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, 2023.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the Federal Government aid the cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed, only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bear the brunt of every conflict.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritize the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through. dialogue,” the statement concluded.