News

FG Bridges Skills Gaps Among Unemployed Youths

Anthony Adeniyi6 mins ago
9

The Federal Government has commenced the process of bridging skills gaps among unemployed graduates/youths nationwide, aimed at enhancing their employability profile.

The process, which is to be carried out in selected states of the six geo-political zones, includes holding a focus group discussion on Skills Gap Assessment among this category of people, to help them have sustainable livelihood in their immediate location.

Flagging off the discussion in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed that the discussion would essentially identify the particular skills gaps that hinder their employability within their locality.

Represented by the Zamfara State Labour Controller, Ismaila Abubakar, the Minister stated that the discussion would also “identify the different profitable skills on Blue/Green collar jobs as an alternative to White collar jobs.”

Ngige disclosed that the discussion would generate ideas on the methodology to be adopted in carrying out the various skills acquisition sessions under this programme.

He noted that the recommendations from the group discussions would aid the Federal Government in furthering its decisions on skills development as a means of curbing unemployment.

Anthony Adeniyi6 mins ago
9

Related Articles

Defence Minister Inaugurates Committee On DICON Revitalization

12 mins ago
Senate

Insecurity: Senate Passes Bill To Establish Commission Against Arms Proliferation

17 mins ago
Sadiya Umar Farouq

Humanitarian Ministry Seeks Effective Communications Strategy Document To Report Interventions

19 mins ago

Lagos Taskforce Denies Shooting During Okada Ban Enforcement

6 hours ago