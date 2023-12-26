FG Begins Payment of December Salary to Troops After Delay

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of December salary to soldiers following a delay that kept them from celebrating the Christmas festivities.

The payment followed an intervention by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who engaged in collaborative efforts with the Accountant General of the Federation and the AGF partnered effectively with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite the resolution of the salary payment delay.

According to a statement signed signed by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director ( Information & PR), Ministry of Defence, “Contrary to some reports, we can confirm that payments have commenced.”

The statement read in part, “Matawalle who personally made all necessary contacts with the authorities in charge of payment of salary said that the Military officers can now celebrate with their loved ones as their salaries have started dropping to their accounts.

“While thanking the concerned authorities for the prompt payment of December salary after his intervention, he commended the Military for their dedication and commitment to their duties despite the initial challenge in the payment of their salaries.”

Matawalle was quoted as saying, “As the Minister of State for Defence, I am aware of the sacrifices made daily by our brave men and women of the Armed Forces in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. Your dedication, resilience and commitment to duty serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all”.

He charged all Nigerians irrespective of their religion to pray for the Military officers who are out there protecting us and the territorial integrity of our nation.