FG Begins 2022 Digital Entrepreneurship Training

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in line with the second pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), has commenced the first batch of this year’s Digital Entrepreneurship Training for youths across the country.

The ongoing training organized under the Ministry’s auspices by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is aimed at accelerating economic growth through digital literacy and skills while fulfilling the Federal Government’s policy direction of repositioning the youths for a digital era through inclusion and empowerment.

The training which commenced on the 20th of June, has fifty beneficiaries each drawn from Delta, Cross Rivers, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo,and Gombe states including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At the end of the two week training, each beneficiary will be presented with a certificate of participation, a laptop,a mobile MIFI device with a three month internet subscription, training materials and a cash stipend to enable them kick-start their digital entrepreneurial experiences.