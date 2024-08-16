FG Aware Protest Against Deduction of 50% IGR of Aviation Agencies – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has been made aware of the call to action by the workers’ unions within the aviation sector to protest the Federal Government’s deduction of 50% of all internally generated revenue of Aviation Agencies at source.

The concerns of the workers, especially regarding the negative impact these deductions have on investment, maintenance of critical infrastructure, and overall operations of the Agencies, have been duly noted, he said.

The minister made this known in a press release made available to newsmen on Friday.

He continued, “We understand the significance of the issues raised and recognize the vital role that our aviation workforce plays in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and smooth operation of the industry.

“The Ministry is committed to addressing these challenges in a manner that ensures the continued viability and sustainability of the sector while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

“The Honourable Minister wishes to assure the workers’ Unions and other stakeholders that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very concerned about improvement of the Aviation sector and will give their demands due consideration with the goal of finding a lasting solution that balances both the fiscal needs of the government and the operational requirements of the Aviation Agencies.

“​We appeal to all workers to remain calm and maintain industrial peace while the Government is working assiduously towards amicably resolving the matter.”