FG Asks Ministerial Nominees to Complete Documentation Sunday

Preparatory to the screening of ministerial nominees at the senate due to commence on monday 31st July 2023, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel has asked the nominees to complete documentation by Sunday.

In a statement, Senator Gumel says nominees are to submit required documents to his office located at the National assembly over the weekend.

He added that the purpose is to ensure a hitchfree exercise.

President Bola Tinubu this Thursday transmitted to the senate list of 28 ministerial nominees to the senate for screening and confirmation.

The senate is set to commence the screening on Monday.

