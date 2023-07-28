FG Approves N25,000 Allowance For Doctors

Following the ongoing indefinite strike led by the National Association of Resident Doctors, the Federal Government has taken action by approving a peculiar allowance of twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) for medical and dental doctors employed in hospitals, medical centers, and clinics within the federal public service. The allocation for this allowance will be sourced from the overhead budget.

This significant decision was officially announced through a statement issued by Ekpo Nta, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salary and Wages Commission.

Additionally, in response to the demands of the striking doctors, the government has issued circulars addressing several key areas. The first circular pertains to the “Review of CONMESS,” wherein a twenty-five percent increase has been granted for CONMESS grades one to six (1-6) and a thirty-five percent increase for CONMESS grade seven (7).

The second circular addresses the “Review of CONHESS,” providing a twenty-five percent increase for CONHESS grades one to fourteen (1-14) and a thirty-five percent increase for CONHESS grade fifteen (15).

Furthermore, a separate circular has been introduced to address the “Hazard Allowance” for doctors serving outside of hospitals.

These measures are aimed at resolving the ongoing strike and ensuring fair compensation and conditions for medical professionals in the federal public service.