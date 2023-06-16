FG Appeals For Acceptance, Reintegration Of Ex-Inmates

In a bid to promote inclusivity and social integration, the Federal Government of Nigeria has called upon its citizens to embrace and accept individuals who have served their sentences and are reintegrating into society.

The government emphasized that these former inmates have undergone comprehensive reformatory and rehabilitation programs to facilitate their successful transition back into society.

During a familiarisation tour to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Headquarters in Abuja, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, highlighted the importance of supporting ex-offenders in their journey towards rehabilitation and reintegration.

In a statement released by Abubakar Umar, the spokesperson for NCoS, Oluwatoyin expressed her satisfaction with the vocational skills, reformatory measures, and rehabilitation programs provided to inmates during their time in custody.

“My dream for Nigerian Correctional Service is that no offender will go back the same or worse.

“Akinlade charged the public to stop stigmatising ex-offenders; rather, they should assist in their re-integration to society as they have a lot to offer to the development of society.

“She said Correctional staff are doing a lot to see that inmates don’t go back to the society the same way they came, she enjoined members of the public to complement the efforts of NCoS,” the statement read in part.

Speaking on the welfare of staff, Akinlade, said, “If you do not take care of the correctors, you will not get corrections. No morals, no result.”