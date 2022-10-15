FG Apologises To Students, Parents As ASUU Suspends Strike

The Federal Government has tendered an apology to students and parents following the suspension if the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The strike action which grounded universities for eight months was called off by the ASUU’s leadership on Friday.

This was following an intervention by the House of Representatives.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has now thanked all those involved in the negotiations leading to the calling off of the strike.

A statement by Olajide Oshundun, the Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry, read in part: “Now that ASUU has decided to obey the judgement of the National Industrial Court by calling off the devastating action, we apologize to all students and parents, of which the Honorable Minister is one, for this unduly prolonged strike, which is unwarranted ab initio.”

It added that “a groundwork is being laid, of which we are confident, will save Nigerians, this unpalatable experience of incessant strikes in future.”