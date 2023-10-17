FG Always Mindful of Your Concerns, Lalong Tells Labour Unions

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has assured Labour unions that the Federal Government would always give adequate attention to their grievances and concerns with a view to a successful resolution of them.

Lalong, who spoke in his office when he received the leadership of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), led by its national president, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, on a courtesy visit to him, stated that the Federal Government has already initiated processes to ensure that challenges faced by Nigerian workers are handled expeditiously.

The Minister reassured the Association that their concerns were receiving the undivided attention of the Federal Government.

According to Lalong, “We are already putting things in order to ensure that within the period of our tenure, we will do our best to address some of the issues you have raised.”

Earlier, the President of ASSBIFI, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, had presented the concerns of the Association, and implored the Minister to bring a resolution to them.

Oluwole called on the federal government to enforce existing Labour laws, as many employer organisations flout them, especially by denying the employees the right of association.

He also stated the need for government to revive discussions on their sectoral collective bargaining agreement to come up with a reviewed document that would be signed by all parties, as the agreement, which is supposed to be reviewed every two years, had not been reviewed in a decade.

According to him, some organisations flout the agreement on the ground that it is outdated, or they claim not to be party to the signing.

The Association also asked for the enforcement of guidelines on casualisation, in order to protect Nigerian workers who are employed on casual basis, and to pave way for them to develop and grow within their organisations.

He congratulated Lalong, and noted that his appointment as Minister was a demonstration of the recognition of his high capability, and also a testament to his knowledge and expertise in public service.