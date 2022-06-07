FFK Slams Northern Govs’s Rejection Of Lawan As APC Consensus Candidate

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed northern governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, saying they cannot decide who becomes the party’s presidential candidate.

The governors had yesterday kicked against the announcement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan a the paprty’s consensus candidate which was made by party chairman, Adamu Abdullahi.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode tweeted: “It is not for the Northern Governors to singlehandedly zone or determine the Presidential candidate of our party.

“It is for the President, the National Chairman, the NWC & the delegates to decide.

“A challenge to the authority of the Chairman & supremacy of the party is unacceptable.”