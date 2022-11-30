Fernandes Becomes Fifth Red To Score World Cup Brace

When Bruno Fernandes dispatched his second-half penalty against Uruguay on Monday evening to make it 2-0, he added his name to the list of Reds to have scored two goals in a single game at a World Cup finals.

Only four others have ever achieved such a feat while at United, going all the way back to the only time England have lifted the trophy, in 1966.

The Portuguese maestro scored both of his nation’s goals in the second period of the highly anticipated Group H clash at the Lusail Stadium, guaranteeing the Euro 2016 winners a place in the last 16 after just two group-stage matches.

ManUTD