FERMA Inaugurates EPMS Core Team

The Ag. MD/CEO, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Godson Chimezie Amos, FNSE, FNIHTE, has inaugurated a five-man Employee Perfomance Management System (EPMS) core team members to drive home the implementation of EPMS in FERMA. This is in furtherance to the directive of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to all MDAs to constitute and implement team to entrench EPMS service-wide.

Inaugurating the team recently, the Ag. MD/CEO highlighted the terms of reference which include to successfully drive the implementation of EPMS in FERMA, provide implememtation update on EPMS to the MD/CEO and the Board on regular basis, to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure sucessful implementation of EPMS policy and guiedlines, support change management initiatives for building EPMS champions and facilitate the sensitization of EPMS across the Agency.

The members of the EPMS core team are Engr. AGBASI, Emeka Chijioke, (Director, Public Private Partnership, Multilateral & Special Duties), Engr. Usoro, Iniobong Louisa (Director, Road Maintenance Management Services), Mrs. Sanusi Mohammed Maryam (Director, Communications and Public Relations), Mr. Akintola James Olukunle (Director, Finance & Accounts) and Mrs. Oke Oluyimika Olubusola (Ag. Director Admin and Human Resources).

The Ag. MD/CEO enjoined the members of the team to be efficient, as the implementation of EPMS in FERMA and service-wide require concerted efforts of all relevant stakeholders. He added that, the core EPMS implementation team is to be led by the Ag. Director Admin and Human Resource Management.

The Employee Performance Management System (EPMS) is a policy initiated by the Head of Civil Service of Civil of the Federation to enhance quality service delivery by civil servants and track the performance of employees in a manner that is consistent and measurable.

The constituted EPMS core team members of FERMA as well as Directors and Heads of Units all signed the performance contract at the inauguration and pledged to effectively drive home the implementation of the Employee Performance Management System in FERMA.