Ferguson’s Wife Dies at 84

Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has passed away at the age of 84. The sad news was confirmed by the Mirror, stating that Lady Cathy left behind her husband and their three sons.

A statement released by the Ferguson family expressed deep sorrow, confirming Lady Cathy’s passing the day before. Survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Lady Cathy, formerly Holding, and Sir Alex’s enduring partnership began in 1964, culminating in marriage in 1966. The couple welcomed their first son, Mark, in 1968, followed by twins Darren and Jason in 1972.

Throughout Sir Alex’s illustrious career at Old Trafford, Lady Cathy stood as a pillar of support. Her untiring encouragement for her husband on and off the field was evident until Sir Alex retired from football in 2013, emphasizing the desire to spend more time with his beloved wife.