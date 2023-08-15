Ferguson Snubs Man United, Names Impressive Team

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former manager of Manchester United, has singled out Aston Villa as the team that left the strongest impression on him during the inaugural weekend of the new Premier League season.

It is worth noting that following the initial round of Premier League matches, Aston Villa finds itself at the bottom of the standings due to a 5-1 loss against Newcastle United at St James’ Park over the weekend.

Despite the final score of the match, Ferguson expressed his considerable admiration for Aston Villa’s performance, believing that Unai Emery’s squad was unfortunate to find themselves on the unfavorable side of the outcome.

Ferguson told NBC Sports: “To be honest with you, I watched Aston Villa against Newcastle, and I can’t believe the scoreline.

“Honestly, Aston Villa played fantastic football and just lost bad goals.

“Newcastle are going to be very difficult to beat in their own ground in particular and the manager [Eddie Howe] has done a great job there.

“But it is a surprising game of football. I mean, you can play teams off the pitch but you don’t score and that is what happened to Aston Villa.”