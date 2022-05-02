Ferdinand Speaks On Not Taking Director Role At Man United

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has said he’s happy despite not taking the role of director at the club.

Ferdinand had been linked with the role as United look to make changes towards reviving the club.

However, the former England international opted out of such role, saying he’s currently happy with his role as a pundit.

“Not really, no,” Ferdinand said to a question on if he wanted a director role at Man United.

“I am happy with what I am doing in regards to punditry, being involved in a management company and the WeAre8 stuff as well. I am happy. I am busy doing stuff.

“If the club ever needed me, I would always be open to that conversation because of my love for the club, but I think the same could be said of any former player who played for the club.”