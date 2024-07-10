Fenerbahçe Secures Allan Saint-Maximin on Loan

Fenerbahçe have reached an agreement to sign Allan Saint-Maximin on a season-long loan from Al Ahli. The deal, pending final contract checks, includes a reduction in the player’s salary, with both clubs having a verbal agreement in place.

Saint-Maximin, who joined Al Ahli from Newcastle United, will spend the upcoming season in the Turkish Super Lig. Known for his pace and dribbling skills, the French winger is expected to add a significant boost to Fenerbahçe’s attacking options.

José Mourinho, keen on acquiring Saint-Maximin, played a crucial role in persuading the player to make the move. Mourinho’s influence and vision for the team convinced Saint-Maximin to join Fenerbahçe, despite interest from other clubs.

This transfer represents a strategic move for Fenerbahçe as they aim to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level domestically and in European competitions. The club’s management sees Saint-Maximin as a key addition to their offensive lineup, hoping his flair and creativity will make a substantial impact.