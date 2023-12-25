Femi Gbajabiamila Clinic Becomes Ultramodern 60-Bed General Hospital

Lagos Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has lauded the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for his pivotal role in the transformation of the Femi Gbajabiamila clinic in Surulere into an ultramodern 60-bed Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital. The upgraded facility boasts advanced and specialist care amenities, marking a significant milestone in bolstering healthcare infrastructure in Lagos.

After an extensive inspection tour of the newly completed hospital, scheduled for imminent commissioning, Prof. Abayomi expressed immense satisfaction with the architectural design and the fit-for-purpose model executed by the project manager. The Commissioner anticipates that the facility will play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of the Lagos populace, particularly addressing the critical shortage of bed space in the area.

Emphasizing the diversity of the hospital’s features, including radiology, a large laboratory, paediatric, physiotherapy, surgical, and X-ray facilities, Prof. Abayomi underscored its potential to substantially improve healthcare access for Surulere residents.

While acknowledging the presence of existing healthcare institutions in the vicinity, such as Randle General Hospital and the Maternal and Child Centre, Gbaja, Surulere, the Commissioner highlighted the unique contributions of the new General Hospital to the healthcare landscape in Surulere Local Government.

Expressing enthusiasm about integrating the facility into Lagos’ roster of General Hospitals, Prof. Abayomi commended the quality and construction of the hospital, anticipating positive feedback from both the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The Commissioner extended profound gratitude to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, acknowledging his immense contribution and foresight in facilitating the establishment of the hospital. He assured that the facility would be optimally utilized for the benefit of all Lagosians.

The unveiling of the Multi-floor 60-bed Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital stands as a milestone in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, promising improved access and quality healthcare services for the people of Surulere. The Commissioner was accompanied on the inspection tour by key figures, including the Permanent Secretary, Health Service (HSC) Commission, and the Medical Director of Randle General Hospital, Surulere.