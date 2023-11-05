Femi Adesina Bags Chieftaincy Title

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has been conferred with the traditional title of the Oluomo of Ipetumodu by Oba (Prof.) Joseph Oloyede, Latimogun I, the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State warmly congratulated the former presidential spokesperson, describing his achievement as “a deserving honour for an illustrious son.

Governor Adeleke also stated that the recognition at home is yet a testament to the outstanding contributions of Adesina to the society.

While applauding the finesse and professionalism that defined Adesina in his most recent national assignment, Governor Adeleke acknowledged him as a towering figure whose zeal for excellence is inspiring to the younger generation.

“Chief Adesina is one of the finest professionals we have around, and I am always proud to identify with him in moments of celebration,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Oluomo is not just a title, but one that showcased the extent of value and recognition for a community or town. This is why I’m happy for Chief Adesina on the honour that the Oluomo conferment represents, and share with him the joy that comes with such recognition.”

Governor Adeleke who noted the increasing expectations that come with the Oluomo title, charged Adesina to sustain his contributions to the people of Ipetumodu, particularly in human capital development.