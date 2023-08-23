Femi Adebayo Exposes Man Selling Pirated Copies Of ‘Jagun Jagun’ Movie

An unidentified man has been nabbed for selling pirated copies of the movie ‘Jagun Jagun’ by Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo.

Sharing the photo of the man on social media, Femi Adebayo urged the public to expose those engaged in the piracy of movies.

He wrote on X, “Piracy is a criminal act that threatens the very essence of our creative industry.

“Persons have already begun pirating this labor of love. Some have been apprehended like in the photo, and we’re relentlessly pursuing others and bringing them to book!

“Our search includes persons downloading the movie from unauthorized sites, including telegram groups!

“These actions are a grave impediment to Nollywood’s rightful place in the entertainment industry.

“If you possess any information about individuals involved in producing or distributing pirated copies of Jagun Jagun, I implore you to share it with us immediately via DM or email.

“We have to protect Nollywood’s future and support legitimate creators.

“While you are at it, subscribe to Netflix and stream Jagun Jagun still showing!”