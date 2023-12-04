Female Customs Officer Travels 12 African Countries on Motorcycle

A dedicated officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Superintendent of Customs Akpevwe Ogboru, has completed remarkable journey through 12 African countries on a motorcycle.

In a statement celebrating her death, the Customs revealed that she covered an impressive distance of over 8,000 kilometers.

“Commencing her expedition from Lagos on November 10, 2023, Ogboru navigated her way through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Togo, ultimately arriving at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post on Sunday, December 3, 2023,” the statement read 9n part.

Expressing her passion for travel, Ogboru shared, “It’s been an awesome journey. Africa and indeed, West Africa are great places. And I’ve come to realize that we’re all the same people. I think we’re using the same manual; it’s just the language and ethnic diversity, but everything is just the same.”

Commenting on security, she added, “Security is still the same thing; you just have to be security conscious, but it’s not as bad as they portray it, you know.” Ogboru encouraged women to pursue their dreams relentlessly, urging them not to be deterred by fears.

Her feat was hailed by the Area Controller of Seme Area Command, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, who emphasized the commitment of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to foster a work-life balance for the officers and men of the service.

“The current management led by the CGC encourages a work-life balance; in other words, you work, but also balance it with some kind of activity that adds value to your life,” stated Comptroller Bomodi.

“She’s the poster person for the Nigeria Customs Service. What she has achieved today no woman in Nigeria has been able to achieve it, and we are very proud of her success. She’s also portraying the image of the Nigeria Customs Service, and that means that there’s something positive that we are doing,” he concluded.