Felabration To Begin October 9

The organizers of Felabration have officially announced the dates for this year’s edition of the annual music festival, which commemorates the life and achievements of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The festival is set to take place from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15, 2023. A press release was issued to journalists in Lagos on Friday, June 16, 2023, to share the news.

The theme chosen for Felabration 2023 is ‘Question Jam Answer,’ inspired by Fela’s iconic 1972 record. The song resonates with the current socio-political climate in the country, as people seek answers to the questions posed after the intriguing general election.

This year’s Felabration aims to provide an authentic and vibrant display of African music, creativity, and resilience through various art forms such as dance, fashion, and music.

The festival will showcase a diverse range of activities, including The Senior Secondary Schools Debate, The Fela Debates (Symposium), The Afrobics Dance Competition, The Artwork Competition, The Dress Fela Fashion Competition, The Musical Concert, and more.

The concert itself will feature some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, as well as international artists who are eager to perform at the renowned New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

Felabration, initiated in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti to honor her father’s legacy, has now become Nigeria’s largest music festival. Drawing tens of thousands of attendees each year, it celebrates Fela’s role as the creator of Afrobeat music and his renowned activism for human rights.

The Felabration Event is currently organized by the Felabration Organizing Committee, with the support of the Lagos State Government, which has recognized Felabration as an official tourist destination and is one of the event’s major sponsors.